Vector Emoji
Common Emojis recreated in vector. Easily edit & scale every aspect of your favourite emojis and use them in your designs.
Common Emojis recreated in vector. Easily edit & scale every aspect of your favourite emojis and use them in your designs.
Common Emoji in vector
Layered and editable PSD file
Scale these to any size
Common Emoji in vector
Layered and editable Sketch file
Scale these to any size
What's inside?
This is a Photoshop document that contains vector recreations of popular emoji as rendered on Apple Platforms. Inside the PSD file you'll find folders with each emoji containing multiple vector layers.
How do I use it?
You’ll need Photoshop. Open the PSD file in Photoshop and find the folder you need in the layers pane. Either drag that folder into your own document or edit it right there. Remember if you want to scale these you can't just transform them. You have to also scale the layer style. This is most easily done by scaling the entire image by going to 'Image > Image Size...'
What's inside?
This is a Sketch document that contains vector recreations of popular emoji as rendered on Apple Platforms. Inside the Sketch file you'll find folders with each emoji containing multiple vector layers.
How do I use it?
You’ll need Sketch. Open the Sketch file and find the folder you need in the layers pane. Either drag that folder into your own document or edit it right there. Sketch sometimes renders styles differently when you change the zoom level on the canvas.